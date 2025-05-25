PSL 10 final to feature star-studded show, fireworks

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that a colourful show will be held during the mid-innings break of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 final on May 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will be a grand and memorable affair, set to take place today at Gaddafi Stadium.

To make the event truly spectacular, the PCB has planned a vibrant show featuring some of the country’s most renowned artists. The colorful performances will be held during the mid-innings break of the final.

Popular singers Abrar-ul-Haq and Nadeem Abbas will grace the stage with their captivating voices. Rizwan Mirza and Hussain Ali Pracha will also entertain the crowd with their performances.

In addition to the musical acts, a dazzling fireworks display is scheduled to light up the sky, adding further excitement to the grand finale.

This is not the first time the PCB has brought cultural vibrancy to the league. Earlier, due to heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, PSL 10 was briefly paused.

Upon its resumption on May 17, a celebratory event was held during the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi match in Rawalpindi.

During that weekend (May 17–19), the PCB also dedicated the PSL matches to Pakistan’s Armed Forces, honoring their service and sacrifice.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL 10 final was originally scheduled for May 18 at Gaddafi Stadium but had to be rescheduled to May 25 due to Pakistan-India tensions. The remainder of the league was adjusted accordingly.

On the other hand, Qalandars and Gladiators faced each other twice in this year’s PSL, with Qalandars holding the upper hand thanks to a 79-run victory in the first game, while the second match ended with no result.

Overall, both teams have faced each other 20 times since the inception of the marquee league in 2016. The two-time champions lead the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while the Gladiators have won eight times.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Hassan Nawaz (E), Muhammad Zeeshan (E), Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem