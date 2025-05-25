Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bat against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 final

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (left) and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi during the toss time ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to bat first against two-time champions Lahore Qalandars in the grand finale of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain and Salman Mirza.

Head-to-Head:

The two teams faced each other twice in this year’s PSL, with the Qalandars holding an upper hand, courtesy of their 79-run victory in the first game, while their second tie ended in a No Result.

Overall, Qalandars and Gladiators have come face 20 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016. The two-time champions lead the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while Gladiators emerged victorious eight times.

Matches: 20

Lahore Qalandars: 11

Quetta Gladiators: 8

No Result: 1

Form Guide:

Both Gladiators and Qalandars enter the high-stakes clash with desired momentums in their favour as the 2019 champions are unbeaten in their last eight matches, while Qalandars have only one defeat in their last five matches.

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, W, W, NR (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, W, L, NR