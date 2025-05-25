French Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Kamilla Rakhimova to reach second round

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka secured a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round of the French Open here at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

The world No. 1 dictated the proceedings right from the start, stood strong and showcased her skills against Rakhimova, who was left clueless by Sabalenka's dominance.

The Belarusian won nine games in a row to close out the match and qualified for the next round of the French Open.

Sabalenka served up five aces, hit 30 winners and broke her opponent's serve five times on her way to a comfortable victory.

After the match, she expressed her happiness about being back in Paris. She further shared that she loves to play, finds the first rounds tricky, and is happy to have won the match.

"I'm super happy to be back in Paris," Sabalenka said.

"I love playing in front of you guys and I'm excited. The first rounds are always tricky ... but I'm super happy to get the win and go through."

Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the French Open in 2023 but has never advanced to the final.

Sabalenka arrives in Paris one of the in-form players, seeking her first French Open crown.

The reigning US Open champion owns a tour-leading three titles this year, including her third Madrid trophy last month, with her overall record now standing at 35-6.

Aryna Sabalenka will next face either Jil Teichmann or qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini in the second round.