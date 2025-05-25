Mark Hunt claims legal battle against Brock Lesnar, UFC is ongoing

An undated photo of New Zealand's MMA fighter Mark Hunt. — UFC

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Mark Hunt has asserted that his legal battle against Brock Lesnar, UFC President Dana White, and the UFC is far from over, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise.

Hunt filed a lawsuit following his bout with Lesnar at UFC 200 in July 2016, where he was defeated by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance, leading to the result being overturned to a No Contest. Lesnar was subsequently fined $250,000 (£188,000) and received a one-year suspension from the promotion.

The New Zealand-born fighter has accused the UFC, Lesnar, and Dana White of racketeering and fraud, alleging that they knowingly allowed Lesnar to compete despite being aware of his doping violation—all for financial gain.

“I haven't lost the case... of course, it's still going,” Hunt said in a recent interview. “That's why I'm saying people don't understand or know what the case actually is.”

He explained the latest development in the case: “Today (May 14), it was denied in the [United States Court of Appeals for the] Ninth Circuit for rehearing. So what that means is it now goes to en banc, then to super en banc, and after that, potentially to the Supreme Court.”

Hunt emphasised that the case could have broader implications beyond his personal grievance.

“There are a few different avenues, and what this case does is highlight the need to change the statute... these laws need to change,” he concluded.

