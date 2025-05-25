Royal Challengers Bengaluru get major boost before IPL playoffs

An undated picture of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (center) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. — BCCI

LUCKNOW: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday received a timely boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs with the return of their star pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Hazlewood has rejoined the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury. His comeback is expected to significantly strengthen RCB’s bowling unit as they eye a top-two finish on the points table.

The 34-year-old had been sidelined since April 27 and flew back to Australia during the IPL’s temporary pause following cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

During his time away, he underwent rehabilitation and resumed training in Brisbane as part of Australia’s preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Having completed a successful recovery, he is now fit and ready to contribute for RCB in the crucial knockout stage.

Despite missing recent matches, Hazlewood remains RCB’s leading wicket-taker this season, with 18 scalps from just ten matches at an average of 17.27 and an economy rate of 8.44.

He is also currently fourth on the overall list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2025.

RCB, already assured of a playoff berth, are still pushing for a top-two finish that would give them two chances to reach the final. Their hopes took a hit after a high-scoring loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, making Hazlewood’s return even more crucial.

In his absence, Lungi Ngidi was slotted in but could not replicate the same impact. Ngidi will now be unavailable for the playoffs due to national duty with South Africa.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya remains RCB’s next-best bowler this season with 15 wickets followed by Yash Dayal who has taken 10.

RCB also brought in Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement signing and have Nuwan Thushara in their squad, though neither has featured prominently this season.