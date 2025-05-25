Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem receives best Asian Athlete award

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem receives the Best Asian Athlete Award from Asian Athletics at Gumi, South Korea on May 25, 2025. — Reporter

GUMI: Pakistan’s celebrated javelin thrower and Olympian Arshad Nadeem has been honored with the prestigious Best Asian Athlete Award by Asian Athletics. The award was presented to him during an official ceremony held on Sunday in the city of Gumi, South Korea.

The award recognises Arshad’s outstanding performances and contributions to athletics in the Asian region.

The ceremony took place following the Asian athletics meeting in South Korea, highlighting his status as one of the continent’s top athletes.

Arshad is also set to compete in the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea, continuing to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Major General (Retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman of South Asian Athletics, who was present at the meeting where the award was presented.

Brigadier (Retd) Wajahat Hussain Sahi, President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, also attended the occasion. Secretary Colonel (Retd) Shahjahan and Salman Iqbal Butt were among other notable attendees.

This accolade adds to Arshad’s growing list of achievements and highlights Pakistan’s rising prominence in the field of athletics.

It is pertinent to mention that Arshad is Pakistan's first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist and the nation's first medalist in athletics at the Summer Games. He won the Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a jaw dropping record of 92.97m.

So far, he has won four golds, one silver, and four bronze medals in various events, including the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, South Asian Games, and Asian U20 Championships.