Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score, PSL 10, QG vs LQ today Final

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars face off in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The Grand Finale of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently being played between the two-time champions Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain and Salman Mirza.