Shubman Gill opens up on his new role as India's Test captain

An undated picture of Indian cricket team's new Test captain Shubman Gill. — BCCI

MUMBAI: Indian cricket team’s new Test captain Shubman Gill on Sunday called his appointment an opportunity and honour. As he prepares to take on the role in the England series, Gill is ready to embrace both the responsibilities and challenges of leadership.

Speaking to the social media platform of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the young opener emphasised the importance of leading not just through words, but through his actions both on and off the field.

"As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in but also when to give space to the players, because everyone has kind of had a different life and grown up differently," Gill said.

"Everyone has a different personality, so a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players to be able to have the best performance or the best outcome."

He explained that this experience will teach him the crucial skill of separating his mindset as a batsman from his responsibilities as a leader, allowing him to perform freely at the crease while managing the team’s broader strategy.

"One of the things that I learned was if I am a batsman, I am batting out there. I want to be able to make decisions as a batsman and not as a captain. If I start thinking about other things, it just puts more pressure on me which is not required, because when you're batting out there, you want to be able to take those risks," Gill said.

Gill also acknowledged the invaluable influence of former Indian captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — both of whom have recently stepped away from Test cricket. Having shared the dressing room with them, Gill believes he has absorbed vital lessons in leadership.

Guys like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai and Ashwin bhai, they have given us a blueprint on how to tour away from home and win matches and series. Yes, it's one thing to be able to deliver and execute but because we have that blueprint, we know how to tour away from home and win matches and series."

The 25-year-old is eager to embrace the mental and physical tests that come with a long-format contest. He sees the length and complexity of five-Test series against England as a true test of character and endurance.

"My favourite series that I played was also a five-Test series when England came to India [in January-February 2024] and I think there's a different essence when you're playing a five-Test series," he said.

"It's long, it's mentally and physically very challenging and I think that's the most exciting part about Test cricket because there are different areas and aspects that it challenges you at." he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.