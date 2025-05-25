Sai Sudharsan ready to bat anywhere after 'surreal' Test call-up

Surrey's Sai Sudharsan celebrates scoring a century during their County Championship Division 1 match against Northamptonshire on September 20, 2023. — Surrey CCC

Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan expressed his openness to bat at any position after receiving a ‘surreal’ maiden call-up for the five-match Test series against England, scheduled to commence on June 20.

As India begins a fresh World Test Championship cycle with a five-test series in England under new captain Shubman Gill, Sudharsan is likely to reinforce a top order depleted by the retirements of batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"It feels very special to be honest, and surreal," Sudharsan said after being included in the team on Saturday.

"Any young cricketer who starts playing cricket, wants to play test cricket, wants to play for the country. The ultimate goal is always to play test cricket. So really happy for that."

Sudharsan is Gill's opening partner at Gujarat Titans and is the leading scorer in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Sai Sudharsan opens for his state team but has batted in the middle order for Surrey in county cricket.

"I think playing for the country itself is a very big privilege for a cricketer. So I don't think I am in a position to choose where I want to play," he said.

"I think I will have to be ready for whichever (position) the team gives me. I will be ready for that."

Gill inherited the India captaincy at 25, but Sudharsan had no doubts his Gujarat teammate would shine in the job.

"I have been a part of his growth as well," Sudharsan said.

"I have seen him for the last four years. Such a talented batsman, such a skilful batsman, anybody can see.

"So I feel he will definitely win laurels and great things for the country."