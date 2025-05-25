Mohammad Amir confident of Quetta Gladiators' victory in PSL 10 final

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Amir celebrates dismissing Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (not pictured) during their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Saturday, pinned his hopes for victory on Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Speaking to the media in Lahore after a Gladiators practice session, he expressed confidence that his team will win the final match while maintaining their winning momentum.

Amir made it clear that in the past few seasons, the Gladiators had not lived up to expectations and could not even reach the qualifiers.

However, this time the team is much better and he hopes they will win the final as well.

"For the past few seasons, we have been trying to build a good combination for the Quetta Gladiators. In the last season, Quetta Gladiators could not even make it to the qualifiers. But this time there was hope and the team is in good form. The best thing is that every player has played their individual role," he said.

Amir said that the Gladiators have played as a united team this time, and if they maintain the same morale and unity in the final, the team will definitely win.

“When you play and perform as a team, morale is quite high,” he said. “I hope that if we play the final the way we've played throughout this PSL, we will surely win.”

Amir emphasised that no matter what anyone says, there is always pressure in a final match. The final has its own unique vibe — after playing through the whole tournament, only one match remains and everyone tries to give their best and win.

“The vibe of the final match is different. Those who say there is no pressure in a final are lying. You wait the entire tournament for this moment — to reach it and win it. There is very little room for mistakes in this match because it is just one game left, and your mindset has to be completely focused,” he concluded.