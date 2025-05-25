Returning Cody Rhodes challenges John Cena for tag-team match at MITB

This collage of pictures shows Cody Rhodes (left) confronting John Cena during WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event at the Yuengling Center in Tampa on May 24, 2025. — WWE

TAMPA: Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes made his highly-anticipated return at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) to set up a blockbuster tag-team match against John Cena.

The quarterback made his ground-breaking return during the main event between Jey Uso and Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight title, coming out to the aid of the champion, who was attacked by heel John Cena, who earlier competed against R Truth.

After Rhodes and Uso combined to throw Cena Paul out of the ring, Rhodes told Cena that he had ‘ruined’ wrestling enough before challenging him and Paul for a tag-team match the Money In The Bank (MITB), scheduled to be held on June 7 in California.

“You’ve ruined enough,” Rhodes told Cena. “I’m sorry that the John Cena farewell tour ran right through Rhodes Country. But I’m back, and I’m ready to fight. You’ve got yourself a partner in Logan Paul, I got myself a brother in the World Heavyweight Champion. We’ll see you at Money In The Bank.”

Earlier that night, Cena confronted Uso and explored the prospects of him losing the championship to a YouTuber, Paul, which according to the 17-time world champion would ‘ruin’ wrestling.

“If, when my clock strikes zero, I take this championship home with me and that championship is around the waist of a YouTuber (Logan Paul)... sounds like that would almost ruin wrestling,” Cena told Uso.

Remember, Cena and Uso also share a tense history as the latter threw the veteran out of the ring to win his maiden Royal Rumble earlier this year.