Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to join Rafael Nadal’s French Open tribute

An undated photo of Novak Djokovic (Left) Roger Federer (Centre) and Andy Murray. — X

Novak Djokovic on Saturday, made a major announcement that he, alongside Roger Federer and Andy Murray, will join Rafael Nadal at his French Open 2025 tribute.

According to Djokovic, it will be an emotional reunion of the four biggest tennis stars, who were last seen together at the Federer farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Djokovic after winning his 100th title at the Geneva Open stated that he, Federer and Murray will gather at the ceremony, which will be very emotional.

"It will be a very special, very emotional moment for everyone. Along with Federer and Murray, we will be there for the ceremony. It will be a beautiful moment."

Djokovic admitted that it was difficult for him to stay motivated after Nadal’s retirement at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals but he has moved on now.

"Yes, it was hard to stay motivated without him (Nadal). Honestly, I didn't think it would be like this. A part of me left with him and it was a challenge to get my motivation back. Luckily, there are other things that give me inspiration," Djokovic continued.

"When Rafa quit, I felt something I'd never felt before. I thought, 'What do I do now?' There was a bit of that, especially on the court where I felt flat. Off the court, I feel like it didn't impact me in the same way. But after six months, I think I can say it's better," the Serb concluded.

Nadal was also approached by the French Open last year but at the time he was not sure about his retirement plans.

However, the 14-time Roland Garros champion accepted the tribute proposal this year and will be given a tribute during a ceremony at the Philippe-Chatrier Court on the opening day of the tournament.