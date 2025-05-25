Shreyas Iyer calls IPL bigger than Premier League

JAIPUR: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer on Saturday, made a major assertion as he labelled the Indian Premier League (IPL) bigger than the English Premier League.

The right-handed batter drew a surprising comparison while emphasising the competitiveness of the lucrative league, stating it is important to maintain a calm and positive mindset since every side is well-balanced.

“I believe it’s more competitive than even the Premier League. Every team is well-balanced, and it’s important to maintain a calm and positive mindset. You can’t afford to get caught up in setbacks; focus on the present, and tomorrow is always a new day,” Iyer said.

His remarks came after the Kings’ six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Batting first, the Kings registered a decent total of 206/8, with Shreyas Iyer leading the charge with a brisk half-century.

The middle-order batter remained the top-scorer for the Kings with a 34-ball 53, laced with five fours and two sixes.

The total, however, proved insufficient for the Kings’ bowlers to defend as the Capitals raced to a hard-fought six-wicket victory with three balls to spare, courtesy of Sameer Rizvi’s unbeaten 58-run knock.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the aforementioned clash, Shreyas Iyer was critical of his bowling unit’s performance, admitting that it lacked discipline.

“We lacked discipline with our bowling,” Iyer admitted. “We had assessed the pitch in the first innings and decided to bowl hard lengths and target the stumps. But we veered from that plan, trying bouncers when it wasn’t necessary. It’s a valuable lesson for the team.”