NBA playoffs: Anthony Edwards stars as Timberwolves thrash Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) goes in for a dunk against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Anthony Edwards starred with a stellar performance as Minnesota Timberwolves hammered Oklahoma City Thunder 143-101 in the NBA playoffs here at Target Centre on Saturday.

The Timberwolves reduced the deficit to 2-1 after their victory in the Game three of the Western Conference finals.

Edwards was instrumental with his 30 points which includes six assists and nine rebounds, while Julius Randle contributed with 24 with three assists and four rebounds.

Edwards was the man for the Timberwolves who outscored the Thunder 16-14 in the first quarter which ended 34-14. He then watched the fourth quarter from the bench as his team already secured a 37-point lead.

Reflecting on his approach towards the game, Edwards said he was trying to put pressure on the ball and shoot at every chance he got.

"Just ultimate pressure on the ball and shoot it as much as I can," Edwards said.

"I feel like the second game I was in a rhythm, it was just my trey ball wasn't falling.

"Just getting back in the gym, watching shots go in and just keep trusting it. That's all."

It was Edwards's 15th 30-point game which is the fifth most by a player aged 23 or younger.

The Timberwolves 72-41 score at the half-time was the record for points in half of a playoff game.

The Timberwolves further increased their lead in the third and fourth quarters by 35-29 and 36-31.

The 42-point difference was the largest in Thunder post-season history.

Meanwhile, for the Thunder, no one crossed the 14-point mark with their cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell both touched 14.