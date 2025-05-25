Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami to force draw against Philadephia Union

An undated photo of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi (Second from right) celebrating with his teammates. — X/@InterMiamiCF

CHESTER: Lionel Messi scored a stunner on a free kick to help Inter Miami comeback from a 2-0 deficit to a draw 3-3 against the Philadelphia Union here at Subaru Park on Saturday.

Quinn Sullivan opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the seventh minute with a volley into the right corner, while Tai Baribo doubled their advantage just before half-time.

Tadeo Allende headed one in the 60th minute to pull one back for Inter Miami only for Philadelphia to restore the two-goal advantage 13 minutes later through Baribo's second of the night.

Messi, the cornerstone of the franchise eventually scored a stunner with a free kick three minutes before the end of the regulation time to reduce the deficit to one.

Telasco Segovia scored the final goal in the added time to secure a draw, with Messi playing a pivotal role with an assist, to end the showdown at 3-3.

Miami’s coach, Javier Mascherano, praised his team's fightback, saying they showed the character to come back from a difficult situation.

"I think we showed character, personality. It was another difficult start of the game for us because in the beginning we conceded the goal and the situation that we are in when you concede it's difficult, you know, because you start to think that you have to come back again," Mascherano said.

"But the guys showed a lot of character. They showed that they want to fight to get out of this situation.

"I think we showed that we have soul and we have to fight."