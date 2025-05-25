Qalandars chase treble, Gladiators eye to end six-year title drought in PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel pose with Luminara Trophy for PSL 10 in Lahore on May 24, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators are set to lock horns in the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

After enthralling 33 matches in the landmark edition of the league, the equation has come down to Qalandars and Gladiators, who took contrasting routes to reach the final.

Road to final

The 2019 champions, who were knocked out of the Eliminator 1 last season, saw a massive change in fortune as they topped the standings this year by winning seven matches and losing only two.

The Gladiators then cruised past defending champions Islamabad United by 30 runs in the Qualifier to qualify for their first PSL final since their title victory in 2019.

The Saud Shakeel-led side significantly dominated almost every opposition at their newly-adopted home ground – Gaddafi Stadium – where they won five out of six matches, while one ended in a No Result due to inclement weather.

The former champions mostly rely on their bowling stocks, particularly Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim Jr, while former captain Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz have been the cornerstones of their batting prowess in the ongoing PSL 10, having accumulated 250 and 323 runs, respectively.

But the Gladiators may miss the services of the young batter, who twisted his ankle during the team’s training session earlier this week, with no update provided by the franchise regarding his injury and availability for the final.

Qalandars, on the other hand, forced their way into the final despite finishing fourth in the standings. They outclassed arch-rivals Karachi Kings and United in the Eliminators after a complex league-stage campaign, during which they accumulated five victories and four defeats.

The two-time champions are heavily dependent on their top order, comprised of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem and Abdullah Shafique, who have thus far amassed 428, 270 and 349 runs, respectively.

Despite being forced to revamp their squad after the resumption of the PSL 10, their new overseas signings Kusal Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, have added depth to their batting unit in the absence of all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings.

Considered one of the strongest bowling outfits in the league, the Qalandars have started to live up to the title as their experienced duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, alongside Rishad Hossain are among the leading wicket-takers with 16, 15 and 12 scalps, respectively.

Rain Threat?

A severe dust storm, followed by heavy rain, struck parts of Lahore on Saturday, a day before the city is scheduled to host the blockbuster clash.

Although the sudden change in weather dropped the mercury in the city, which has been experiencing a spell of scorching heat-wave for the last few days, it also raised doubts over the PSL 10 final.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lahore is likely to get more rain on Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

As a result, the summit clash is likely to be disrupted by the inclement weather.

Consequently, as a precautionary measure, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has added Monday, May 26th, as the reserve day for the PSL 10 final.

But if no result could be achieved on the reserve day, then according to article 16.11.1.3 of the PSL Playing Conditions, the team having a higher team standing at the completion of the league stage will be declared champions.

For the unversed, 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators finished at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 15 points in 10 matches, while Qalandars could secure fourth position with 11 points in as many games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams faced each other twice in this year’s PSL, with the Qalandars holding an upper hand, courtesy of their 79-run victory in the first game, while their second tie ended in a No Result.

Overall, Qalandars and Gladiators have come face 20 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016. The two-time champions lead the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while Gladiators emerged victorious eight times.

Matches: 20

Lahore Qalandars: 11

Quetta Gladiators: 8

No Result: 1

Form Guide

Both Gladiators and Qalandars enter the high-stakes clash with desired momentums in their favour as the 2019 champions are unbeaten in their last eight matches, while Qalandars have only one defeat in their last five matches.

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, W, W, NR (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, W, L, NR

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Hassan Nawaz (E), Muhammad Zeeshan (E), Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem (E).