Bangladesh team reaches Pakistan for T20I series

This picture shows Bangladesh squad members checking in at a private hotel in Lahore, Pakistan on May 25, 2025.

LAHORE: The Bangladesh men’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan in the wee hours of Sunday to play a three-match T20I series, scheduled to commence on May 28.

According to the details, a 10-member group of the Bangladesh cricket team reached Lahore in the first phase, including Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

The remaining members of the Bangladesh will arrive tomorrow.

For the unversed, Bangladesh were originally scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 in two groups for a five-match T20I series, with the opening game planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security considerations, the tour has been shortened to a three-match series.

The decision was finalised after a productive meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, including BCB Chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Following constructive discussions, both boards agreed to proceed with the revised tour, setting aside earlier concerns.

As per the new schedule, all three T20Is will now be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on May 28 and 30 and June 1, respectively.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam.