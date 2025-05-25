Carlo Ancelotti bids farewell to Real Madrid after six years

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti acknowledges fans on the pitch after his last match as Real Madrid coach on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric bid farewell to the club after their 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad here at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.

Modric, who arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, cemented his place in the Real's midfield through his technical excellence and creativity, playing 591 games and winning nearly 30 trophies, including a record six Champions League titles.

Ancelotti, on the other hand, said that he is proud to have completed this extraordinary period and considers it a source of pride to coach a club he describes as a family.

"I'm very happy, proud, it has been an extraordinary period. We can't forget anything that has happened and I'm leaving with this, with the affection of the people, the pride of having coached a great club for a long time," Ancelotti said.

"Real Madrid is a home, a family. It has been like that for the last six years. We've had a great time because of the titles, the atmosphere...

"It has been a good connection between the club, me and the players. I have had extraordinary players and Madrid will continue to have extraordinary players. It is the day with the highest emotion.

"It's normal to cry, I leave here very satisfied.

"It has been an honour, a pleasure to be part of this family and to write and enter the history of this club. It was the objective from the first day. And I have achieved it."