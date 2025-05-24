Merab Dvalishvili suffers toe injury ahead of title defence at UFC 316

An undated picture of Merab Dvalishvili. — AFP

UFC men’s bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has suffered an injury ahead of the biggest fight of his career against Sean O’Malley at UFC 316, scheduled for June 7 in Newark.

Dvalishvili shared on social media that his toe was injured and joked that he was going to have his toe removed.

"It's okay, I'm gonna cut it off," Dvalishvili wrote.

Dvalishvili is currently riding a stellar 12-fight winning streak and already has a win over O’Malley, dethroning the champion by a unanimous decision at the Sphere last September.

Dvalishvili has made a habit of sharing details about his injuries ahead of fights. He did it just before he dethroned O’Malley at Noche UFC in September 2024.

Dvalishvili suffered a face laceration a week out from the fight and openly showed the injury on his social media account.

In a video making rounds on social media, Dvalishvili was seen questioning his teammate for breaking his toe.

His teammate, in response, said that Dvalishvili kicked him in the head and he, as a result, broke his toe.

“Why you break my toe, my friend?” Dvalishvili asked his teammate Sandoval.

“That was you, you kicked me in the head and broke your toe. That’s just wrong,” Sandoval replied.

Despite the injury, Dvalishvili appears to be in good spirits and has shown no signs of pulling out of the title bout.

Known for his relentless pace and indomitable mindset, the Georgian champion seems determined to push through the pain, once again turning adversity into motivation as he prepares to defend his belt in what could be the defining fight of his career.