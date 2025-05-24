Novak Djokovic beats Hubert Hurkacz to win 100th title at Geneva Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic's 100th career ATP tour title on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

GENEVA: Novak Djokovic battled from a set down to clinch his 100th tour-level title by beating Polish sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7 7-6(2) 7-6(2) here at the Tennis Club de Geneve on Saturday.

The Serbian, who turned 38 on Thursday, becomes just the third man in the Open Era to win 100 ATP titles after USA's Jimmy Connors and Switzerland's Roger Federer.

Reflecting on the historic victory, Djokovic termed it a hard-fought, which he truly earned.

He acknowledged that Hubert was closer to winning and gave him a really tough challenge.

Novak Djokovic admitted he had some difficulties at the beginning and expressed his appreciation for the crowd and the atmosphere.

"I had to work for it, that's for sure. Hubi was probably closer to victory (in) the entire match than I was," Djokovic said.

"I had some chances in the first set to break his serve, then had a bad game which ended up with the double fault on set point.

"I was just trying to hang in there, I don't know how I broke his serve... but this is what happens at the highest level. Very few points decide the winner.

"Incredible match, 7-6 in the third with a full stadium, beautiful atmosphere. I'm just grateful to clinch the 100th here."

Djokovic's last title came when he won gold at the Paris Olympics last year.

The Serb will face USA's Mackenzie McDonald in the first round at the French Open, scheduled to commence on Sunday.