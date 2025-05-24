Indiana Pacers edge past New York Knicks to extend lead

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam reacts after a play during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 13, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Indiana Pacers defeated home side New York Knicks 114-109 after a stellar performance here at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals.

Pascal Siakam scored the first 11 points, giving the team a stunning start, the Cameroonian finished the game with 39 points, three assists, and five rebounds and remained the star performer for the Pacers.

Siakam said he came out aggressive, emphasising that it was a team game and expressing his satisfaction with how the team played with complete dominance.

"I just came out aggressive," said Siakam.

"We're a team. It doesn't matter who scores. That's what I love so much about this team."

"I got it going early and the guys did a good job of finding me. Another night, it will be somebody else. That's what makes us special."

Myles Turner scored 16 points, and Tyrese Haliburton added 14 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.

Aaron Nesmith was fouled without the clock moving and hit two free throws to give the Pacers a three-point lead.

Jalen Brunson missed a deep three, and Myles Turner sealed it with two free throws, making it a five-point win with 4.2 seconds left.

The Knicks' coach explained that it was a hard-fought game and that they had a chance to tie it until the very end.

"We had a chance to tie the ballgame," Knicks Tom Thibodeau said.

"It was a hard-fought game. Both games came down to the last play."

Despite a 2-0 deficit, Knicks' forward Mikal Bridges remained optimistic about a comeback, urging that it is a long series.

"Just take it one game at a time," Bridges said.

"I know it is 2-0 but it is still a long series. We just have to find different ways to advance."

Game three in the best-of-seven series takes place in Indianapolis on Monday.