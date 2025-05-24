Mohamed Salah named Premier League Player of the Season

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the match against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 19, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday, following his stellar performances.

The Reds clinched their second Premier League title, with Mohamed Salah leading the team with his standout performances.

Meanwhile, his teammate Ryan Gravenberch was named the Young Player of the Season.

Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to guide the Anfield club to the title, with Arne Slot's side winning it with four games to spare.

Having also earned the award in 2017-18, Salah became only the fifth player to win it twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Egyptian is on course to win another Golden Boot for most goals in a season and is five strikes ahead of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak going into the final day of the season on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah, recently named the Football Writers' Association Men's Player of the Year for a third time, said this week that he believes this is his best chance yet to win the Ballon d’Or.

“I would say I never had a season like this and winning big trophies so I would say this is my best chance to get it right now while I’m in the club because it’s been a crazy year, a crazy season with a trophy,” he said.

“It’s given me a good chance.”

He also became the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history and signed a new two-year contract to stay at Anfield until 2027.