Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to lead Lahore Qalandars to PSL treble

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates with teammates during PSL 10 Eliminator 2 against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 23, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday, expressed hope in spearheading his side to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) treble at home.

"We are buzzing to feature in our third PSL final in last four editions and our aim is to complete the treble at our home ground," the skipper said in a statement to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The two-time champions are set to face Quetta Gladiators in the highly-anticipated final of the PSL season 10, scheduled to take place tomorrow at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Speaking of his side's performance in the tournament, Afridi said that the turnaround in Lahore's campaign has been impressive this season "with all the players responding well to pressure at different phases of the game."

"Our team combination backs us to be aggressive throughout with both bat and ball, which is a welcome development for any team looking to win championships," he noted.

Moreover, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that his side would take confidence from its previous performances against Gladiators in the 79-run win and the abandoned game in Lahore. "We will look to repeat those feats tomorrow evening,” he expressed optimism.

The Qalandars finished the league stage fourth with 11 points in 10 matches.

The two-time champions, as a result, faced arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the Eliminator 1 and secured a commanding six-wicket victory to set up Eliminator 2 tie with defending champions Islamabad United.

The Qalandars, fuelled with momentum, outclassed the three-time champions by 95 runs to storm into their PSL final in the last four years.