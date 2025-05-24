Quetta Gladiators’ Saud Shakeel vows to do ‘best’ for PSL 10 glory

Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel on Saturday, expressed his determination to give their best and lift the prestigious Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 trophy.

The southpaw, who succeeded Rilee Rossouw as the Gladiators’ captain ahead of this year’s edition, led his team to its first PSL final in six years.

The Gladiators, who won the title in 2019 under wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, finished the league stage this year as the leaders with 15 points in 10 matches.

The Saud-led side only lost two matches, one of which came against Qalandars, while they also played a No Result against the same opposition.

Meanwhile, Saud, in a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), shared his excitement for leading the Gladiators to the PSL final and vowed to deliver their best performance to lift the trophy.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to be leading Quetta Gladiators to an HBL PSL final and we will do our best to lift the trophy,” Saud was quoted as saying.

The Gladiators got off to a dominant start to their PSL 10 campaign as they humbled arch-rivals Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in Rawalpindi.

The 2019 champions then suffered two gruelling defeats against Qalandars and Karachi Kings and as a result, suffered a steep in the standings.

Following the back-to-back defeats, they staged an astounding comeback by winning six out of their remaining seven matches, particularly dominating oppositions at the Gaddafi Stadium here, which will host the highly-anticipated final on Sunday.

“Gaddafi Stadium really has been a lucky venue for us where we have won five out of our six games and will look to continue the winning momentum,” said Saud.

“Our team has been in great form throughout the tournament and various players have stepped up at challenging times to take the team through,” he added.

Saud Shakeel also acknowledged Qalandars as ‘exciting opposition’ for the high-stakes clash before expressing his hopes that fans would get to witness a highly competitive contest.

“Lahore Qalandars are an exciting opposition for a high-stakes game and I’m sure the fans will witness a highly-competitive final.”