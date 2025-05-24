Infantino says Ronaldo 'might play' in Club World Cup despite Al-Nassr absence

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the match against Al Khaleej on May 21, 2025. — Reuters

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revealed that there are 'discussions' regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the Club World Cup this summer, despite his club, Al-Nassr's failure to qualify.

Infantino says the 40-year-old Portugal forward, who is out of contract this summer, could still feature in the new-look event.

Speaking in a surprise appearance on a livestream with YouTuber and content creator IShowSpeed, Infantino hinted at a possible transfer for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner ahead of the tournament.

“Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions," Infantino said.

“Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup, yeah. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup… who knows, who knows,” Infantino concluded.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup, set to take place from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, will be the first edition under FIFA’s new format.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in late 2022 after a high-profile departure from Manchester United.

His contract with the Riyadh-based club is believed to expire this summer, and international reports suggest that the two parties are close to agreeing on an extension.

To accommodate potential squad changes, FIFA has introduced a special transfer window running from June 1 to June 10, giving participating clubs a short period to register new players.