Lahore weather forecast ahead of PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 1, 2025. — PCB

A severe dust storm, followed by heavy rain, struck parts of Lahore on Saturday, a day before the city is scheduled to host the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final.

According to the details, the storm hit the city at around 4 PM, with dark clouds looming and causing night-like darkness even before sunset.

The dust storm soon got accompanied by heavy rain, resulting in fallen trees and collapsed walls.

Although the sudden change in weather dropped the mercury in the city, which has been experiencing a spell of scorching heat-wave for the last few days, it has also raised doubts over the PSL 10 final, scheduled to be played between home side Lahore Qalandars and former champions Quetta Gladiators on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lahore is likely to get more rain on Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

As a result, the summit clash is likely to be disrupted by the inclement weather.

Notably, if the final gets completely washed out on its scheduled day, then as per article 16.11.1.1 of the PSL Playing Conditions, the reserve day shall be utilised.

However since there was no announcement made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the reserve day for the PSL 10 final, then according to article 16.11.1.3 of the PSL Playing Conditions, the team having higher team standing at the completion of the league stage will be declared champions.

For the unversed, 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators finished at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 15 points in 10 matches, while Qalandars could secure fourth position with 11 points in as many matches.