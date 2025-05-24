Shadab Khan wants Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Gladiators to win PSL 10

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (right) plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan on Friday, revealed that he will be rooting for Quetta Gladiators to win the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 title due to his affection with the franchise’s team director Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Shadab’s United, who finished second in the standings by the end of the league stage, bowed out of the tournament after losing both playoff matches against Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars, who will lock horns for the prestigious title in the highly-anticipated final, scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

Meanwhile, during the press conference after their 95-run defeat against Qalandars in the Eliminator 2, the all-rounder was asked to share which team he would be supporting in the final.

Shadab, in response, revealed that he shares a great bond with both Qalandars and Gladiators’ team directors, Sameen Rana and Sarfaraz Ahmed, respectively, but is more tilted towards the latter and thus would want his team to win.

“I love Sameen a lot but I love [Sarfaraz Ahmed] a little more so, that is why I want his team to win,” said Shadab.

For the unversed, Shadab Khan made his white-ball debut under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy in 2017 and was also a part of the wicketkeeper batter-led Pakistan squad that won the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy later that year.

It is pertinent to mention that Gladiators and Qalandars faced each other twice in the ongoing PSL 10, with the latter winning the only completed match commandingly by 79 runs, while their subsequent game ended in No Result.



The Qalandars also dominate the head-to-head record against Gladiators with 10 victories in 20 matches, while the 2019 champions won nine.