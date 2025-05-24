Stars outshine Conquerors to clinch National Women’s T20 title

Stars players celebrate after winning the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) final against Conquerors at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 24, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Stars emerged victorious in the final of the National Women’s T20 tournament (NWT20), defeating Conquerors by a commanding 42 runs here at National Bank Stadium Karachi on Saturday.

A composed batting effort led by Sana Urooj, followed by disciplined bowling performances from Anosha Nasir and Waheeda Akhtar, secured the title for Stars.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Stars posted a competitive total of 135/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opening batter Sana anchored the innings with a stylish 44 off 37 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries.

Huraina Sajjad added a quickfire 23 off 12 balls, while Kaynat Hafeez chipped in with 21 off 35.

Skipper Sidra Amin contributed 18, and Sidra Nawaz added 15 runs to set up a solid total.

For Conquerors, Mahnoor Aftab and Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets each, while Humna Bilal took one.

While chasing the target of 136 runs, Conquerors' batting line-up delivered a very poor performance, failing to reach even the 100-run mark. The entire team was bowled out for 93 runs in 19.4 overs.

Dua Majid showed some resistance with 29 runs off 30 balls, hitting five boundaries.

Najiha Alvi scored 21 off 20 balls, and Syeda Aroob Shah could only manage 14 runs.

Captain Fatima Sana was dismissed for just eight runs off five balls, including two boundaries.

Apart from them, the rest of the Conquerors’ batting failed to deliver, with eight batters unable to reach double figures.

From Stars, Anosha bowled brilliantly, taking 3/14 runs in her four overs, playing a vital role in the win.

Waheeda also contributed with the ball, claiming 2/17 in 3.2 overs.

Tuba Hassan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Neelum Mushtaq and Fatima Zahra took one wicket each, helping seal the victory for Stars.