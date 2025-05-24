Ticket prices for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series revealed

This picture shows fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessing PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday, announced the ticket prices for the highly-anticipated three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on May 28.

According to the cricket board, affordable prices have been set to encourage fans to witness the action at the newly-revamped Gaddafi Stadium here, which will host all three T20Is on May 28, May 30 and June 1 respectively.

As a result, the ticket price for the general enclosures – Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Ahmed – have been set at PKR 200, while first-class enclosures – Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz – will be available at PKR 300.

The tickets for the premium and VIP enclosures are set at PKR 400 and 500, respectively, whereas all four VVIP enclosures as well as the Gallery will be available at PKR 2,000.

Notably, the tickets will go on sale from May 25 onwards and will only be available at the designated centres of the private courier company in the first stage.

For the unversed, Bangladesh were originally scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 in two groups for a five-match T20I series, with the opening game planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security considerations, the tour has been shortened to a three-match series.

The decision was finalised after a productive meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, including BCB Chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Following constructive discussions, both boards agreed to proceed with the revised tour, setting aside earlier concerns.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub.