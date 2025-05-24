Novak Djokovic reaches Geneva Open final with 100th title in sight

Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he arrives on court before his quarter final match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

GENEVA: Novak Djokovic took a step closer to win his 100th ATP Tour-level singles title with a hard-fought victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie, winning 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1 in the semi-final here at the Tennis Club de Genève on Friday.

Djokovic started strong, dominating the first set against Norrie.

Although the British player fought back in the second half to level the match, he could not sustain the momentum, and the Serbian regained control in the third set to seal a decisive victory.

Djokovic, who has not won a title since claiming Olympic gold in Paris last summer, will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Saturday's final.

After the match, Djokovic acknowledged it was hard-fought and praised his opponent’s great skills but said he recovered in the third set to secure the victory, calling it the best set of the tournament.

"It was the toughest match of tournament for me so far, for sure," Djokovic said.

"(In) the second set, he was a break up and I managed to come back to the tiebreak... But I'm really glad how I regrouped in the third and played the best set of the tournament."

It will be the Serbian's second final this year after the Miami Open, where he lost to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

However, an ATP 250 title in Geneva could be the perfect confidence booster before the French Open, where he will be chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic will face USA's Mackenzie McDonald in the first round at Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday.