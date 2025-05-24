Ramiz Raja predicts PSL 10 winner

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja speaks on his YouTube channel on May 24, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Saturday named the strongest team for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final.

He called Lahore Qalandars a formidable side and deemed them a well-balanced and strong team capable of winning the title.

Ramiz praised the Qalandars' performance in Eliminator 2 as 'outclassing' and highlighted that the team had significantly improved its fielding and dominated the match completely.

“Lahore quickly corrected their mistakes, which is quite surprising. Their team outclassed in batting and bowling, especially in the fielding department. There were no signs of fatigue, even though they had played a match just a day earlier. All of these are positive signs for the Qalandars,” he remarked.

The former PCB chief also praised the changes made in Lahore’s playing XI and advised them not to make any further changes for the final.

“The two key changes made in the Lahore lineup—especially the inclusion of the Sri Lankan players—have greatly benefited the team. These were excellent choices. The other changes were also quite good. My advice to Lahore is to stick with this playing XI in the final without any alterations,” he suggested.

The 62-year-old suggested that considering the hot weather in Lahore and the nature of the Gaddafi Stadium pitch, which flattens out after a few overs, the team should rely more on spin bowlers than pacers.

“The weather in Lahore is very hot and the pitch tends to flatten after a few overs, so spinners will be more useful. It would be wise for Lahore Qalandars not to make any changes to this perfect playing XI,” he advised.

Ramiz stated that Lahore is just one match away from winning another PSL 10 title. He noted that fans will come out in large numbers to support them and all eyes will be on the Qalandars.

“Only one match remains in PSL 10 and Lahore Qalandars have a chance to become champions again. All focus will be on them. A huge crowd will show up to support them. The best part is that Lahore’s batting is performing well, their bowling is working, and their fielding has improved too,” Ramiz concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Qalandars delivered an impressive performance in Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United, securing a 95-run victory to reach the final of PSL 10.

In the knockout match played here at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday, United were bowled out for 107 while chasing a target of 203, thus exiting the mega event.

The final of the marquee tournament will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium at Lahore on Sunday.