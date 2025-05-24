Mohammed Shami left out of England tour: here is why

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates dismissing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the first day of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedbad on March 9, 2023. — BCCI

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a robust 18-member squad led by newly appointed captain Shubman Gill. However, the absence of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has drawn considerable attention.

Addressing the media after the squad announcement, BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar clarified the reason behind Shami's omission.

According to Agarkar, Shami underwent recent MRI scans which revealed a fresh injury setback, ruling him out of the entire England tour.

"He's had a bit of a setback over the past week and got some MRIs done. He was not going to be able to play five Tests. We don’t think his workload is where it needs to be. The medical team has confirmed that he’ll be unavailable. We were hoping he could play some part, but if he’s not fit, we’d rather pick players who are ready and available." Agarkar explained.

The 33-year-old has been one of India’s most reliable fast bowlers in the red-ball format. In his illustrious career, he has claimed 229 wickets in 64 Tests at an average of 27.71.

On the other hand, the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

India squad for England tour:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.