Uncapped players named in India's squad for England Tests

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced an 18-member squad for the highly anticipated five-match Test series against England, set to begin on June 20.

Shubman Gill will lead the side as captain, with Rishabh Pant appointed as his deputy.

The squad features a blend of experienced players and fresh talent. Notably, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan have been included.

While veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been left out as he continues his recovery and works towards regaining full fitness for Test cricket.

For many in the squad, this will be their first Test tour of England. 11 players are set to experience English conditions for the first time, adding an element of excitement and challenge to the upcoming series.

Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh have earned their maiden Test call-ups following impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Sudharsan, who has already represented India in three ODIs against South Africa in 2024, has been recognised for his consistent run-scoring.

Arshdeep, a key figure in India’s white-ball squads brings strong bowling credentials having been part of the victorious T20 World Cup 2024 and 2025 Champions Trophy teams.

Abhimanyu Easwaran retains his place from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, while Karun returns to the national setup after an eight-year absence, rewarded for his stellar domestic performances last year.

Shardul who last played a Test against South Africa in January 2025, also makes a comeback after two years.

However, despite an outstanding Ranji Trophy season, Shreyas Iyer has missed out on selection, highlighting the competitive nature of the squad.

India squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.