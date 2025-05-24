BCCI announce new Test captain ahead of England tour

Shubman Gill (right) and Rishabh Pant celebrate their fifties on the second day of the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 2, 2024. — AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially named Shubman Gill as India’s new Test captain on Saturday ahead of the upcoming five-match series against England, beginning June 20.

The announcement marks the start of a new era in Indian red-ball cricket following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed as vice-captain for the tour, edging out Jasprit Bumrah, who had previously served as vice-captain and even led the team in Rohit’s absence during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The decision to choose Gill was finalised during a selection committee meeting in Mumbai on Saturday.

"You discuss every option that's there. Over the last year, we have looked at Shubman and taken feedback from the dressing room. We’re hopeful we’ve picked the right guy." Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said during a press conference.

Gill becomes the fifth-youngest cricketer to captain India in Tests, behind legends like Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Sachin Tendulkar.

Although he lacks Test captaincy experience, Gill has shown leadership potential in the IPL, having led Gujarat Titans to the playoffs in his second season in charge.

With 32 Test matches under his belt since debuting in Australia in 2020-21, Gill has scored 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05. However, his away average of 27.53 indicates a potential challenge ahead in English conditions.

This series will mark Gill’s first full Test tour of England, although he has featured in the WTC finals in 2021 and 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.