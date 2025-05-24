IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Rajat Patidar face heavy fines

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket during the match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on April 25, 2025. — BCCI

LUCKNOW: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during Match 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 held at Lucknow on Friday.

Despite not leading the team on the field due to injury, Patidar, who featured as an Impact Player, was fined INR 24 lakh as he remains the designated captain of RCB.

Jitesh Sharma served as the stand-in captain during the match. This was RCB’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate violations.

As per the rules of IPL, each member of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, was also fined INR six lakh or 25 percent of their match fees, whichever is lower.

Cummins was fined INR 12 lakh for a similar breach. Since this was SRH’s first over-rate offence of the season, Cummins received a lesser penalty.

The IPL governing council has amended its penalty structure for over-rate violations starting in 2025.

While repeated offences previously led to captain suspensions, under the new rules, captains will face escalating fines but will not be suspended.

However, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya missed the 2025 season opener due to a suspension carried over from 2024.

On the other hand, SRH defeated RCB by 42 runs in this match, driven by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 94-run knock and Pat Cummins’s three-wicket haul.

The loss marked RCB’s first away defeat of the season and saw them drop to third place on the points table, putting their top-two finish hopes in jeopardy.