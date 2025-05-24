Riaz, Mahnoor shine at One Run half Marathon in Karachi

Participants of the One Run Half Marathon pose after the event in Karachi on May 24, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Muhammad Riaz and Mahnoor Fatima secured victory in the half marathon held under the One Run banner in DHA Karachi on Saturday.

Despite scorching temperatures and stifling 82 percent humidity, runners from across the country showed unwavering determination as they participated in half marathon.

The event, part of the One Run Global series, also featured 10-kilometer, five-kilometer and one kilometer runs, drawing athletes from diverse backgrounds including Karachi’s expatriate community to test their endurance.

In the men’s half marathon, Muhammad Riaz clinched first place, followed by Riaz Ahmed in second and Saddar in third place.

Meanwhile, Mahnoor Fatima emerged victorious in the women’s event, with Qandeel securing second place and Aqsa finishing third.

Organizer Shoaib Nizami praised Karachi’s resilience as the city hosted the event for the second consecutive year.

“It’s encouraging to see Karachi as part of this global running movement. We plan to expand this event on an even larger scale in the future,” Nizami said.

One Run Global synchronises half marathons across multiple cities worldwide on the same day, fostering a spirit of unity among runners.

This year, Karachi’s participants not only raced against the clock but also against the weather, proving that grit can outlast even the toughest conditions.