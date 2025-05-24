Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash title

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan poses with the winning trophy after clinching the South Australian Open Squash Championship in Adelaide on May 24, 2025.— Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan claimed the South Australian Open Squash Championship title Sunday after defeating Malaysia’s Duncan Lee in straight games in the final.

The top-seeded Irfan dominated the match, winning 11-8, 12-10, 11-9 without dropping a game in the final.

The victory marks his second professional title this year, following his win at the RC Pro Series 2025.

Ashab, who was at 62nd place before start of the tournament, had got the bye in first round.

He downed Hong Kong's Lee Chung in the 2nd round before a nail biting 3-2 win over Malaysian Joachim Chuah in the 3rd round.

He defeated compatriot Hamza Khan in the semi final before claiming his 6th PSA title defeating Duncan Lee in the final.

The competition, held in Adelaide, offered a total prize purse of USD 9,000. Irfan, 21, has been rising steadily in the Professional Squash Association rankings and is considered one of Pakistan’s most promising players.