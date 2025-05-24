Carlo Ancelotti to not coach another club after Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts against Sevilla on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has no desire to coach another club in the future as the Italian prepares to leave the Spanish giants after four hugely successful years.

Ancelotti has already led Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Chelsea, and is considered one of the most decorated football coaches in the football world.

He expressed his desire not to coach any other clubs after the end of his tenure with Real Madrid and stated that he wants to do his best with Brazil.

"These are things I don't know," Ancelotti said.

"I don't feel like coaching another club, or I didn't, after Madrid. That's what I've said and I maintain. In the future... I don't know. But the most immediate thing is to do well with Brazil."

Further expressing his views, he is excited to join a team that has already been five-time champions and would love to prepare the team for the World Cup.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to not betray Madrid with any other club and to go to the national team with the most history, the five-time champions. It's a great challenge, but I love being able to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil."

Meanwhile, with Real Madrid, he has achieved great success, including three Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, two Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and one Intercontinental Cup.