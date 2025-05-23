Barcelona extend Raphinha's contract until 2028

FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Real Madrid on May 11, 2025. Reuters

Barcelona announced on Thursday that they have renewed the contract of Raphael Dias Belloli, commonly known as Raphinha, keeping him at the club until June 30, 2028.

Raphinha signed the new deal at the club’s office in the presence of Barcelona president Joan Laporta, first vice-president Rafa Yuste, sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza (Deco), and other club officials.

Head coach Hansi Flick, who replaced Xavi Hernandez after Barcelona ended last season without a trophy, has already made a strong impression in Catalonia.

Raphinha joined Barcelona in 2022, with his previous contract set to expire in June 2027.

Raphinha described the contract extension as a ‘truly special reward’ and expressed his desire to remain at the club until the end of his career. He shared how fulfilling it is to bring joy to the fans.

“This is very rewarding for me and something very special. It makes me very happy, and a personal objective since I arrived has been to give the fans a lot of joy,” Raphinha said.

“I have spoken to my family, and my dream is to be here until the end of my career. And I hope to do it at my best,” he concluded.

Since arriving at Barcelona, the winger has delivered impressive performances and been a key figure across competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 25 assists in just 56 appearances.

The 28-year-old has won five major trophies with Barcelona over the past three years, including two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups and a Copa del Rey.