PSL 10: Low turnout at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium raises eyebrows

Wide-angle view of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, during the Eliminator 2 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on May 23, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: A noticeably sparse crowd was seen during Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, where Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars.

Contrary to expectations, the high-stakes clash held on May 23 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium — the home ground of Lahore Qalandars — raised concerns.

Throughout this PSL season, spectator attendance has generally been lower than usual, with only a handful of matches witnessing a full house, majority of which came at Gaddafi Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi voiced his surprise at the sparse crowds. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he questioned: “Crowd support only for Zalmi?”

Historically, Gaddafi Stadium has attracted large crowds for cricket matches, often resulting in sold-out stands. However, this season has presented a contrasting picture, with attendance dropping significantly.

The situation notably shifted after the PSL was paused for several days due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India, which led to the rescheduling of matches.

When the league resumed on May 17 with the Peshawar and Karachi Kings match in Rawalpindi, an enthusiastic crowd was present. Yet, attendance at subsequent matches dwindled sharply.

Similarly, low turnout was also observed during Eliminator 1 between the Kings and Qalandars.

This year’s PSL has struggled with poor crowd turnout at several matches, especially in Karachi and Lahore.

Karachi has historically seen poor attendance even for major international fixtures and this trend has spilled over into the PSL as well.

Surprisingly, the refurbished Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has also witnessed low attendance, with only a few games played in front of packed stands.

The ongoing PSL 10 is coming to an end, with the final of the marquee league scheduled to be held at Lahore on Sunday. Quetta Gladiators will face Qalandars to compete for the title.