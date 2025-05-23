Iga Swiatek sets sights on French Open title

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her round of 32 match against Danielle Collins of the U.S.on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek returns to Roland Garros determined to bounce back from a tough defeat in Rome. The defending champion said on Friday that she is ready to make adjustments as she sets her sights on a fourth consecutive French Open title.

Speaking to reporters, Swiatek shared that her early exit in Rome gave her ample time to reflect on her performance and identify areas for improvement. She realised that she needed to adjust her energy levels.

"After the third-round defeat in Rome, I had a lot of time to think about how I played and what my attitude was. I realised I needed to change something and maybe be a little bit more energetic before matches," Swiatek said.

The 23-year-old acknowledged that perfectionism had been weighing on her in recent weeks, but she believes that a slight change in mindset might be the key to maintaining her dominance on the clay courts of Paris.

"It's not that complicated. Sometimes you just need to be more brave, go for it, and not overthink the errors," she added.

Encouraged by strong practice sessions and a sense of familiarity at Roland Garros, Swiatek dismissed concerns about Paris's unpredictable spring weather.

"I feel like I am a good player in terms of adjusting. It's all about reacting quickly. No point in overthinking it," she added.

Swiatek has firmly established her legacy with five Grand Slam titles — four at the French Open and one at the US Open. She also made history as the first Polish player to reach World number one, holding the top spot for a significant period.