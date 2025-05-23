UEFA apologises for medal shortage at Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates with the trophy after winning the Europa League on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

BILBAO: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) issued a formal apology on Thursday, after running out of winners' medals during the trophy ceremony of the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur ended a 17-year trophy drought as Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal proved decisive in a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin presented players with medals ahead of the trophy lift.

Spurs captain Son Heung-min and two other players, the last to line up for individual medals, were left empty-handed after their team beat Manchester United to win the club's fourth European title on Wednesday.

The son raised the trophy, but there was no medal hanging around his neck.

According to British media, the European Football governing body apologised for an unexpected discrepancy in the players' count.

“To our great displeasure, we did not have enough medals available on stage during the trophy ceremony presentation due to an unexpected discrepancy in the player count ..."

They further mentioned that they had apologised to the players and also sent their medals to their rooms.

"More team members – including injured players – participated in the ceremony than initially anticipated.

“The missing medals were promptly delivered to the winning team in the dressing room, along with our sincerest apologies for the oversight.”