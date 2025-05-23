Matthew Forde equals AB De Villiers’ fastest ODI fifty record

This collage of picture shows West Indies' Matthew Forde (left) and South Africa's AB De Villiers. — AFP

DUBLIN: West Indies’ lower-order batter Matthew Forde on Friday, equalled AB De Villiers’s long-standing record of fastest half-century in ODIs.

The No.8 batter achieved the milestone during West Indies’ second ODI of the three-match series against Ireland here at the Castle Avenue.

Forde, coming out to bat in the 44th over when West Indies were 246/6, launched a scathing attack on the Irish bowlers as he smashed two fours and eight sixes in his sensational knock.

He brought up his maiden ODI half-century in just 16 balls, drawing level with South African legend De Villiers, who also holds the record of scoring the fastest century and 150 in the format.

De Villiers set the record against West Indies in January 2015.

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, on the other hand, holds the record for the fastest ODI half-century by a Pakistan batter in ODIs.

Fastest ODI half-centuries

AB De Villiers (South Africa) – 16 balls

Matthew Forde (West Indies) – 16 balls

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 17 balls

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) – 17 balls

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 17 balls

Liam Livingstone (England) – 17 balls

Notably, Forde’s record-equalling half-century, coupled with top-order batter Keacy Carty’s anchoring century powered West Indies to a formidable total of 352/8 against the hosts.

Carty remained the top-scorer for the Caribbean with 102 off 109 deliveries, laced with 13 fours and a six.

The fixture, however, ended in No Result as persistent rain, followed by a wet outfield did not allow further action.