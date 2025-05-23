Quetta Gladiators suffer injury scare ahead of PSL 10 final

Hasan Nawaz (left) and Rilee Rossouw during the match against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at Rawalpindi on May 7, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have suffered a major potential setback ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final as their middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz sustained an injury scare during a practice session on Friday.

According to sources, Hasan twisted his right ankle during the Gladiators’ warm-up session and was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for scans.

As a result, Hasan's availability for the PSL final remains uncertain, as the franchise has yet to provide an update on his fitness.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role in leading the Gladiators to the PSL 10 final.

Hasan has thus far scored 323 runs in nine innings, including a century during the ongoing edition of the marquee league.

One of his most memorable innings came against defending champions Islamabad United in Rawalpindi, where he scored a match-winning century.

He smashed nine sixes and four fours in a 45-ball century.

He played another match-winning knock against the United when he played a blistering knock of 64 runs off 41 balls, hitting four sixes and two fours.

In the Gladiators' last league-stage fixture against bottom-placed Multan Sultans, Hasan propelled the Gladiators to another tense victory with a brisk half-century.

For the unversed, Gladiators are set to face either Lahore Qalandars or Islamabad United in the PSL 10 final, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday.

The 2019 champions stormed into the final with an impressive performance throughout the season, winning seven out of ten matches and thus topped the points table with 15 points — becoming the first team to qualify for the final.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Hassan Nawaz (E), Muhammad Zeeshan (E), Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Danish Aziz.