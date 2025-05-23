Mohamed Salah calls this year 'best chance' to win Ballon d'Or

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the match at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on May 19, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool’s forward Mohamed Salah labelled the ongoing year as the best chance to win the Ballon d’Or after he helped the club clinch the Premier League title this season.

The 32-year-old, who recently extended his contract with Liverpool for another two years, is also in contention for a fourth Premier League Golden Boot with 28 goals and 18 assists in the current campaign.

After a remarkable season in which he registered 33 goals and 23 assists across all competitions, Salah is on the list of favourites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, with an announcement to come at a ceremony in Paris on September 22.

“I would say this is my best chance to get it right now," said Salah.

"I would say I never had a season like this and winning big trophies so I would say this is my best chance to get it right now while I'm in the club because it's been a crazy year, a crazy season with a trophy.

"It's given me a good chance."

Liverpool’s coach Arne Slot also echoed his comments, stating that Salah is absolutely right, he has had a very good season at the club.

"It's completely true. He's had very, very good seasons at Liverpool but this one probably stands out in terms of numbers and if you add to that that we also won the league it will probably give him a fair chance,” Slot said.

"Unfortunately, for all football fans around the world he's not the only player who's had a great season. Butt if there was ever a chance for him it will be this season. If not, he's going to try and push even harder next season.

"That's what I always know with Mo. In terms of individual performance, [getting better] would be nearly impossible, although never say something is impossible for Mo because he's proven that he can always raise his game even further."

For the unversed, Mohamed Salah will be competing with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele for the Ballon d'Or, both of whom also lead their teams to the League title.