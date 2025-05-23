Jasprit Bumrah creates IPL history

"Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in his follow-through during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Hyderabad on April 23, 2025. — BCCI"

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name into the history books of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by becoming the first bowler to take at least 15 wickets in nine different seasons.

The Mumbai Indians' (MI) pace spearhead reached this remarkable milestone during the 63rd match of the IPL against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 21.

Bumrah, who made his IPL debut in 2013 for MI in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has now amassed an impressive 181 wickets in 142 IPL matches so far.

Despite missing the first four matches of the 2025 season due to a lower back injury, Bumrah made a sensational return.

He quickly found his rhythm and has already claimed 16 wickets in just nine matches this season.

His latest milestone was highlighted by a match-winning spell of 3/12 in just 3.2 overs at the Wankhede Stadium against DC.

With this achievement Bumrah has surpassed legendary bowlers such as Lasith Malinga and Yuzvendra Chahal, who each have taken 15 or more wickets in eight IPL seasons.

Bumrah’s wicket tallies from past editions:

15 wickets in 2016

20 wickets in 2017

17 wickets in 2018

19 wickets in 2019

27 wickets in 2020

21 wickets in 2021

15 wickets in 2022

20 wickets in 2024

16 wickets in 2025 (IPL still in progress)

Notably, he missed the 2023 season entirely due to a back injury.

It is pertinent to mention that MI has played 13 matches so far, winning eight and losing five. With 16 points, they currently sit fourth on the points table.