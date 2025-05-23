Lahore Qalandars crush Islamabad United to qualify for PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars' players celebrate during PSL 10 Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 23, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Brisk half-centuries from Mohammad Naeem and Kusal Perera, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Lahore Qalandars to a thumping 95-run victory over Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator 2 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The defeat marked the end of United’s title defence, while two-time champions Qalandars march forward and will take on leaders Quetta Gladiators in the highly-anticipated PSL 10 final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Chasing a daunting 203-run target, the United’s star-studded batting unit unfolded on a meagre 107 in 15.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha top-scored for the three-time champions with a 26-ball 33, followed by skipper Shadab Khan, who made 26 off 14 deliveries, while the rest of their batters failed to amass double figures.

For Qalandars, skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza and Rishad Hossain picked up three wickets each.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit yielded 202/8 in 20 overs.

The hosts, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost experienced opener Fakhar Zaman (12) in the second over with just 13 runs on the board.

Following the early blow, Naeem put together a crucial 70-run partnership for the second wicket with Abdullah Shafique, during which he also brought up his third PSL half-century.

The opening batter, however, soon fell victim to Imad Wasim in the ninth over and walked back after scoring a 25-ball 50, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Shafique followed suit 15 balls later, courtesy of a sensational catch by United captain Shadab Khan off James Neesham.

The right-handed batter could muster a cautious 25 off 24 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Kusal Perera took charge of Qalandars’ batting expedition and bolstered their total with belligerent hitting.

The left-handed batter top-scored for the home side with a 35-ball 61 until getting cleaned up by Tymal Mills in the final over.

He was also involved in crucial partnerships with compatriot Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Asif Ali, who made notable contributions, scoring 22 and 15, respectively.

Mills was the standout bowler for the United, taking three wickets for 42 runs in his four overs. Salman Irshad played a supportive role with two wickets, while Neesham and Imad made one scalp apiece.