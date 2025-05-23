Max Verstappen finishes second in Monaco GP practice

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (1) walks on the paddock during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished second in the opening practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix on Friday.

Local Charles Leclerc was the quickest driver among all. The Ferrari driver rallied from an early clash with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll to beat Verstappen and McLaren Lando Norris.

20 drivers of 10 Formula 1 teams competed in an initial hour-long race of running around some of the most famous streets in motorsport.

As expected many F1 cars reached the track at 1:30 pm local time to get the feel of the atmosphere and conditions, during these installation laps and short runs, teams used a combination of Pirelli’s soft C6, medium C5 and hard C4 tyres.

Just for a few minutes there was some drama when Leclerc made a mistake locking up his brakes and went off track at Mirabeau Haute, but he was lucky enough to avoid any damage, he reversed his Ferrari out of the run-off area and continued on his way.

However, a few moments later, Leclerc ran into the back of Stroll’s Aston Martin. Stroll moved aside to make way for another car before coming back onto the track.

After the collision between Leclerc and Stroll, some debris was left on the track. The session was stopped with a red flag temporarily and resumed after marshals could safely clean up the track.

Following the resumption, Norris clocked the quickest lap. The McLaren driver was joined at the top of the ting charts by teammate Piastri and Ferrari’s Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

With 15 minutes remaining, Max Verstappen opted for soft tyres and improved across three laps, eventually setting a 1:12.250 to end second on the chart, just 0.150s behind Leclerc.