Max Verstappen mocks Gabriel Bortoleto with simulator obstacle

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (Left) and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto during a press conference ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen poked Brazilian counterpart Gabriel Bortoleto about the 2026 race simulator challenge, a high-tech virtual tool used by Formula One teams to test and prepare ahead of the major rule changes coming.

The 2026 regulations changes will drastically alter how F1 is powered. The engines will be powered 50 per cent by internal combustion and half by electric energy.

This marks a big move towards sustainability in Formula 1.

Following these changes, teams and drivers will have to adapt accordingly, and dominant teams like Red Bull might struggle, due to which underdogs like Sauber might find opportunities to excel.

Drivers have started to express their concerns about regulations to come.

When Bortoleto was asked about the future changes and how he is preparing, he replied, that was too early to say anything about it and turned to Verstappen for insights into Red Bull's approach.

"I think it’s a bit difficult to know at this stage. It’s a bit too early, also comparing to other teams. Sometimes I try to ask Max, but he never tells me how they are doing with engine and car," Bortoleto said.

Meanwhile, Verstappen responded with a demand for information in return about what Bortoleto was doing.

"If you tell me what you do, I can tell you a little bit of what I do," the Dutch driver said.

The Brazilian driver, in response, acknowledged that Red Bull has been doing a great job for years and he feels Verstappen can teach more than what he could offer.

"But I think we are in a different situation right now. You can help me more than I can."

Verstappen then challenged Bortoleto to beat the fastest lap set by the four-time champion in the simulator.

"I’ll help you with the sim driving. I put the banker lap, and then you spend a hundred laps to beat it, and then we continue."

The rookie driver disagreed, saying he could beat the challenge in less than 100 laps.

"That’s not true. I don’t spend a hundred laps. Only fifty!" he joked.

It is understood that during the summer break, all the crews and drivers would begin to prepare for the upcoming regulations.