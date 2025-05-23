James Toney rates Sugar Ray Robinson over Muhammad Ali

An undated picture of professional boxer James Toney. — Instagram/@lightsouttoney

USA's former professional boxer James Toney on Friday, labelled Sugar Ray Robinson 'even greater' than legendary Muhammad Ali.

Ali, considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, was an Olympic gold medalist and a three-time heavyweight champion.

Besides that, he has numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Century award.

Meanwhile, Toney, while speaking at the podcast, named Sugar Ray Robinson as the greatest fighter of all time, claiming Ali tried to fight like Robinson, but could not.

“The greatest fighter of all time is Sugar Ray Robinson, that guy was beautiful he fought beautiful. Ali wanted to be him, that was Ali’s idol, Ali tried to fight like him but he couldn’t do it,” Toney said.

Robinson was an American professional boxer and had great achievements in his tenure, becoming the world welterweight champion and the middleweight champion multiple times, earning multiple Fighter of the Year awards, and being inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Robinson’s legendary career included over 200 bouts.

With 174 victories to his name, he holds one of the most remarkable and accomplished records the sport has ever seen.